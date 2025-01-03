Fog-free Choupana 5 hours before the start of the game with FC Porto

The weather forecast for today leaves the outlook for the match between Nacional and FC Porto at Choupana looking less than encouraging, due to the possibility of fog, but the outlook at the Estádio da Madeira is now more optimistic, with just 5 hours to go until the start of the match.

Over the Choupana Stadium there are high clouds, with some clearings, but without the presence of fog that sometimes forms at an altitude of 600 metres at that high point in the municipality of Funchal.

On January 1st, the IPMA regional delegate, Vítor Prior, admitted, based on the current forecast, that conditions would not be the most favourable and there could be fog at the time the game for the I League takes place.

From Diário Notícias

