Two Argentinians lost in the mountains of Madeira were rescued by the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) and the Forestry Police.

The Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira reports, in a statement, that it rescued two Argentinians who were lost in the highlands of São Vicente.

After receiving information from the Regional Civil Protection Service about two citizens lost between Levada Fajã do Rodrigues and Levada do Norte, the PSP’s Mountain Search, Rescue, Relief and Salvage Brigade was activated to cooperate with the IFCN’s Forestry Police Corps.

“The couple in question, while hiking, deviated from the main trail following a marking on the ground that misled them. Realizing that it would be difficult to return to the correct trail, due to the extreme difficulty of the route, as well as the lack of light, they contacted emergency services, sharing their location and awaiting assistance on site,” the PSP (Public Security Police) stated in a press release.

In a joint operation that lasted about 2 hours, it was possible to reach their location and safely remove them from the Ginjas Business Park.

In conclusion, the PSP advises “all citizens who wish to go hiking in rural areas to prepare for their hike and to carry appropriate personal protective equipment.”

“The PSP highlights and commends the attitude of the couple involved in this incident, who, faced with an unexpected and dangerous situation, safeguarded their physical integrity by requesting assistance from the authorities,” it concludes.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...