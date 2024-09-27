Madeirans continue to have to pay in full for trips to the mainland

New model of social mobility subsidy determines that Madeirans will continue to have to pay for travel between Madeira, the mainland and the Azores in full.

The major change, for now, concerns only the refund process, which will now be carried out using a platform, leaving aside the bureaucracy that had CTT as an intermediary.

As Eduardo Jesus revealed, the Regional Government has not yet given up on ensuring that Madeirans only pay 86 euros for each round trip. (Something they have been saying for years now.)

On the sidelines of the awarding of the tourism merit medals, the regional secretary responsible for tourism reinforced that “the main objective of setting up this working group was to make people’s lives easier, to reduce bureaucracy as much as possible in the process of refunding tickets, ensuring that all of this is carried out using technology, preventing people from carrying papers around”, noting that the creation of a technological solution had been proposed in the past by Madeira to the Government of the Republic.

Furthermore, he stressed that the working group created to review the social mobility subsidy has not yet finished its work, and other more advantageous procedures for residents may still be implemented.

From Diário Notícias

