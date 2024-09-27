Eduardo Jesus once again rejects excessive tourism in Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture today once again rejected the idea that the Autonomous Region of Madeira currently has an excess of tourism.

Eduardo Jesus, on the sidelines of the tourism merit awards ceremony, which took place this morning at the Convento de Santa Clara, in Funchal, said he did not subscribe to “this logic of thinking that we have too much tourism”, demanding justification for these premises.

“Madeira does not have too much tourism, Madeira does not have tourist pressure, we are a very long way from the territories that are experiencing this phenomenon”, stressed the minister, maintaining that “the facts are completely regulated by the World Tourism Organization to assess the tourist pressure in the territory”, says Eduardo Jesus. “It is taking the overnight stays and dividing them by the residents, and taking the tourist flow and dividing them by the square kilometers of the Region”, detailed the regional secretary, stressing that “what we find out here and compare with other tourist destinations, we realize that we are an endless distance away”, he argues.

Along these lines, he states that “we have great opportunities for other sectors to grow”.

From Diário Notícias

 

3 Responses

3 Responses

  1. Your kidding ! There’s too may tourists
    It’s like a mini disney
    Everything overcrowded , no access to the natural wonders without guides
    Too much hotel development , air and b etc
    We have a home here for 17 years and now looking that it may be time to sell up from our beloved Madeira

    Reply

  2. As the old saying goes “there are lies, damn lies and then there are statistics”. Dividing the entire population of the island and the entire area of the island by the number of tourists is simply playing with numbers. Try applying the numbers just to the population of Funchal and only to the area of the city centre, against the numbers of tourists (including the daytrippers off cruise ships) and you would get a totally different result.

    Reply

  3. Hi Frank and Michael I agree with both of you.Mass tourism has a negative impact on home values.For example we have been marketing a large estate in Funchal for the last few years which is located close to the motorway .In last two years potential buyers just walk way as soon as they get to the entertainment pool area ,the motorway noise is just unbearable.

    Reply

