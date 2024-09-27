Eduardo Jesus once again rejects excessive tourism in Madeira

The regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture today once again rejected the idea that the Autonomous Region of Madeira currently has an excess of tourism.

Eduardo Jesus, on the sidelines of the tourism merit awards ceremony, which took place this morning at the Convento de Santa Clara, in Funchal, said he did not subscribe to “this logic of thinking that we have too much tourism”, demanding justification for these premises.

“Madeira does not have too much tourism, Madeira does not have tourist pressure, we are a very long way from the territories that are experiencing this phenomenon”, stressed the minister, maintaining that “the facts are completely regulated by the World Tourism Organization to assess the tourist pressure in the territory”, says Eduardo Jesus. “It is taking the overnight stays and dividing them by the residents, and taking the tourist flow and dividing them by the square kilometers of the Region”, detailed the regional secretary, stressing that “what we find out here and compare with other tourist destinations, we realize that we are an endless distance away”, he argues.

Along these lines, he states that “we have great opportunities for other sectors to grow”.

From Diário Notícias

