Friday FotoTobi Hughes·27th September 2024Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Trevor Beck for this photo and text. When many people look at the bird of paradise, they picture a long necked bird similar to an ostrich. However, it actually got its name because it looks more like a humming bird.