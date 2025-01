A few minutes before the start of the game between Nacional and FC Porto, the neoveiro threatens the spectacle, but the fans resist in the stands and hope that the match will not be postponed.

For just over an hour now, the fog has been descending to the Madeira Stadium. The match of the 17th round of the I Football League is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...