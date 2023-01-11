WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES DIRECT CONNECTION BETWEEN ROME AND MADEIRA

Wizz Air announced today a new connection to Madeira from Rome.

The ‘low cost’ airline revealed, on its social networks, that it had launched new routes from Italy and Lithuania.

Among the novelties is the link between the Italian capital and Madeira International Airport.

Once again, the dynamic growth of Madeira Airport and the gain in competitiveness from other competitors are proven. Italy, which until recently did not have direct connections to the Region, joins the operation that already originated in Milan, a new route, from Rome.

Other routes, as shown in the photo, connect Rome to Memmingem and Milan to Madrid and Abu Dhabi and from Vilnius to Rome.

From Jornal Madeira

