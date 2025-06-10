“It is premature to give a forecast on when the restaurant [Avista] will be able to reopen”

The fire that broke out yrsterday in the Avista restaurant, located in the Les Suites at The Cliff Bay hotel, in Funchal, originated in a “technical area”, not affecting the kitchen or other areas of the hotel, as confirmed to DIÁRIO by the general manager of that hotel unit, António Pais.

“The fire occurred in a technical area and did not compromise other areas of the hotel. We would like to thank the security team and firefighters for their quick intervention,” he added, stressing that the fire was quickly brought under control without causing any serious damage.

Uncertain reopening

Despite the prompt intervention, António Pais is unable to commit to a date for the restaurant’s reopening, although he guarantees that every effort will be made to resolve the situation quickly.

“We are carrying out an internal assessment, but it will be today, after the status update, that we will have a clearer idea of ​​what needs to be done. For now, it is still premature to give a forecast as to when the restaurant will be able to reopen,” he explained.

António Pais also highlighted the high demand for the restaurant, both from tourists and residents, which exacerbates the disruption caused by the incident. “Like any business, it is a disruption to have to close our doors. We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact and return to serving our customers as quickly as possible.”

The PortoBay group, responsible for Avista and the Les Suites at The Cliff Bay hotel, expressed its gratitude for the support received and assured that it will continue to update customers on developments in the case.

