It’s almost that tins of year again when the sugarcane factories spring to life, working 24 hours a day crushing sugarcane. Its takes about 15 kg of sugarcane to produce 1 litre of Rum.

The Regional Government, through the Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Regional Development, has already fixed the minimum price to be paid to producers, in the 2020 campaign, in the amount of € 0.28 / kg of sugar cane.

“The minimum price to be paid to the producer for the 2020 campaign is € 0.28 / kg of sugar cane (twenty-eight cents per kilo), based on the average saccharimetric grade of 15º Brix”, says the order taking effect from 1 March 2020.

The value, adds the Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, was established during the consultation meeting of the sugar cane sector, which took place on February 14, 2020.