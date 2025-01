As reported in an earlier post, the cruise ship ‘Queen Mary 2’ diverted its route to Funchal, to carry out a medical disembarkation.

In this sense, the patient disembarked by tender next to the catamarans, off the Port of Funchal, and continued in an ambulance from the Portuguese Red Cross.

This cruise ship was in the bay for about an hour while the transfer of the patient took place.

From Jornal Madeira

