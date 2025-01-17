Situated on the site of Caramanchão, in the parish and council of Machico, the Solar de São Cristóvão, was commissioned to build in 1690, having been completed in 1692. It is classified as a Property of Municipal Interest, since 1998, given its historical and patrimonial relevance.

We are open, with visiting hours Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 4:00pm (closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays).

Free of charge.

Fotos: SSC.

Like this: Like Loading...