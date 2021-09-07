The movement of 45.2 thousand passengers, represents a reduction of 28.7% compared to the same period last year

Porto Santo Airport registers a remarkable increase of 54.4%

The movement recorded at the airports in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, in the first half of 2021, remains below that registered in the same period of 2020 and also in 2019.

Data from the Regional Directorate for Statistics show that the resumption of air connections is still delayed, at least for the time being.

The movement of approximately 445,215 passengers, recorded in the first six months of this year, represents a reduction of 28.7% compared to the same period of 2020 and 72.7% less compared to 2019.

Porto Santo much better than Madeira

Analyzing by islands, Madeira airport had a negative year-on-year change of 31.3% (-73.5% compared to 2019), while Porto Santo airport had a remarkable positive change of 54.4% compared to the first six 2020, although it is -54.5% compared to 2019.

It’s just not worse because the pandemic paralyzed movement in 2020

The signs of change can be seen in the second quarter of 2021, which registered a sharp increase of 2,863.7% in the movement of passengers at Madeira’s airports as a whole. However, this evolution is explained by the suspension of air connections during the same months of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This significant variation is explained by the fact that from March 2020 there was a pronounced reduction in air traffic, with an almost standstill in April, May and June, due to the containment measures implemented to contain the Covid-19 pandemic” , explains the DREM.

Air cargo increased compared to 2020, but remains below 2019.

From Diário Notícias