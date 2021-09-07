The number of passengers transported by sea between the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo decreased by 2.8% in the first half of this year, compared to the same period of 2020.

According to the Regional Directorate of Statistics, 56,817 passengers were transported by Lobo Marinho during the first six months of this year, 2.8% less compared to the same period of the previous year and -61.5% when compared to 2019.

However, between May and June 2021, there was a recovery in passenger traffic, which grew 26.8% over the same period in 2020, despite still falling short of records before the pandemic crisis: The drop is more than half of the passengers (-57.5%) when compared to 2019 figures.

From Diário Notícias