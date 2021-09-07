Until the 5th of September, 367 976 vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, since the 31st of December 2020.

Vaccinated people are part of the priority groups defined in the Regional Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in RAM, according to the allocation of vaccines to the region.

Of the total number of vaccines administered (367,976), 199 899 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 188 495 doses to the complete vaccination. This means that 75% of the resident population has already completed vaccination and 80% has started vaccination.

In the week under analysis, 7,367 vaccines were administered, of which 2,567 were first doses and 5,869 doses corresponded to complete vaccination.

This week will continue with vaccination against COVID-19, throughout the region.

From Jornal Madeira