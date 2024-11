A girl was transported this afternoon to the Machico Health Center following a serious collision involving two vehicles, near the Tourigalo restaurant.

The 14-year-old victim was treated and taken to the local Health Center in an ambulance from the Machico Municipal Fire Department (BMM), as she was complaining of severe pain in an upper limb.

The collision was recorded at 3:15 pm, and BMM also sent a vehicle to the scene to help free the victims. However, this vehicle was not used.

From Jornal Madeira

