Brussels Airlines announces direct connection to Madeira in the 2025 summer season

Belgian airline Brussels Airlines announced today that it will increase its flights from April until the end of October 2025, focusing on Spain and Portugal.

In this way, the Belgian airline will have 18% more capacity compared to summer 2024, Brussels Airlines reported.

In Portugal, the point of interest is Funchal, the capital of Madeira, where weekly direct flights to this island will operate, bringing the number of Portuguese destinations to four. The airline, which flies to Lisbon all year round, will add additional frequencies to Faro and Porto.

The company indicates that it will fly to 15 destinations in Spain during the summer season.

Brussels Airlines, which began flying to Fuerteventura this winter season 2024-2025, will continue with this destination in the summer, while increasing its capacity to Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Madrid.

“We are not only introducing new destinations, but also adding capacity to our existing network. This gives people more flexibility when planning their summer travel,” said Jan Derycke, Director Network and Planning at Brussels Airlines.

