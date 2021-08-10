A rescue operation is ongoing for a foreign citizen who suffered a sprain while walking along Levada Nova do Castelejo, between the Madeira Shopping area and Curral das Freiras.

According to what the DIÁRIO found, the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters mobilized six members of the mountain rescue team and the garrison of an AMS, in addition to having the support of two forest police officers.

The alert was given around 4 pm, and the victim was about 3 km from the road in Curral das Freiras.

According to the latest information, (20 hours) the rescue was still taking place.

From Diário Notícias