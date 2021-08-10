  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A rescue operation is ongoing for a foreign citizen who suffered a sprain while walking along Levada Nova do Castelejo, between the Madeira Shopping area and Curral das Freiras.

According to what the DIÁRIO found, the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters mobilized six members of the mountain rescue team and the garrison of an AMS, in addition to having the support of two forest police officers.

The alert was given around 4 pm, and the victim was about 3 km from the road in Curral das Freiras.

According to the latest information, (20 hours) the rescue was still taking place.

From Diário Notícias

%d bloggers like this: