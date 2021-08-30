The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) today registered a total of 30 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

According to information from the Regional Health Directorate on the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in RAM, of the 30 new cases registered, there are three imported cases (2 from the UK and 1 from Russia) and 27 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

With regard to those recovered, there are 43 more cases to be reported, and RAM now counts 10,219 recovered cases of COVID-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with COVID-19.

As far as active cases are concerned, there are now 249 of which 52 are imported cases and 197 are of local transmission.