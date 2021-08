During this week will will see temperatures rise, and will hit 30° over the weekend and into next week.

Remember the UV will also be extremely high, and well as fire risks, so be careful when out and about, especially in the mountains.

If you are heading to the mainland, the heat will be noticed even more especially the interior of Alentejo and the district of Castelo Branco, where values ​​above 40 degrees will be easily reached.