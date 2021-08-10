Thanks to Paul Winter for sending me these two videos below. There is no sound, but I hope some of you find them interesting .

Here is the message Paul sent me….

As the weather has been poor here also I decided to sort out some cupboards and in there was the two old films I had bought years back at a boot fair I think …anyway I have had them transferred to two DVDs … these are very old but shows some interesting and recognisable places, and thought you might like to show them.