From the 6th of January to the 3rd of February, it was the necessary break to carry out maintenance on the vessel ‘Lobo Marinho’, which resumed its inter-island maritime connections today, a week earlier than initially planned.

On the voyage that departed the Port of Funchal at 7 pm, the ship carried 178 passengers. The return to Madeira is still done today, at 22:30.

Like this: Like Loading...