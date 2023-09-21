Another day of traffic chaos on the way to Pico do Areeiro

My question.

Is Mass Tourism Ruining Madeira.????

Everywhere you go is over crowded, I can’t imagine the state in which this mountain trail is in, and yesterday again a tourist had to be rescued by helicopter after rocks fell and hit her, causing injuries to her arms on this walk.

History repeats itself and complaints continue to increase. Access to Pico do Areeiro is once again chaotic and the queue of cars no longer extends beyond Poço da Neve this morning.

As has happened in recent times, there are buses that are unable to carry out the maneuvers, and some drivers are opting to ‘return’ on the road that leads to Eira do Serrado.

The parking lot that was created in Pico do Areeiro is also overcrowded, essentially with rent-a-car vehicles.

“It looks like a jungle” says the DIÁRIO reader who reported the video to us, stuck in traffic for over an hour.

See the video on the link below.

From Diário Notícias

