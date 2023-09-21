Part of Rua de Santa Maria now has a speed limit of 20 km/h

From today onwards, the Funchal City Council implements a Coexistence Zone on Rua de Santa Maria, between Travessa das Torres and Rua do Aspirante Mota Freitas. Therefore, there is now a circulation limitation of 20 km/h. This is a measure within the scope of European Mobility Week 2023.

In addition to reinforcing road safety, the change contributes to the “requalification of public space and promote urban environmental quality, through enhancing pedestrian circulation and urban living, in which pedestrians have priority over motor vehicles”.

This location now has new signage, “which will minimize the risk of accidents and ensure greater road safety”. In Coexistence Zones, pedestrians have priority over vehicles, which cannot exceed 20 km/h.

According to article 78-A of the Highway Code, pedestrians and drivers must take into account the following rules:

Vulnerable users, namely pedestrians and light-mode users, can use the entire width of the public road without restrictions;

Drivers must not compromise the safety or convenience of other road users and must stop if necessary;

Vulnerable users must refrain from acts that unnecessarily impede or obstruct vehicle traffic;

Parking is prohibited, except in places where this is authorized by signage;

The driver leaving a coexistence zone must give way to other vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading...