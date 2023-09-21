VEHICLE WAS DESTROYED BY FIRE IN FAIAL

The car completely burned down, the causes of the fire are currently unknown.

A vehicle was completely destroyed by flames, this afternoon, in Faial, municipality of Santana. Despite the prompt action of firefighting teams from the Santana Volunteer Fire Department, the force of the fire was stronger and ended up destroying the entire vehicle. The Public Security Police had to prevent car movement between the Faial bridge and the entrance to the Via Expresso tunnel, while firefighters fought the fire.

Traffic on Via Expresso, between Porto da Cruz and Santana, was very restricted.

From Jornal Madeira

