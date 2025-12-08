Christmas Fun

Christmas FunTobi Hughes·8th December 2025Madeira News A photo from me, and thanks to Sally Warr for making these, my two cats Smudge and Cinza looking festive. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related