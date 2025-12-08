Carreiros do Monte closed on December 25, 26, 27 and 28 and January 1.

The Carreiros do Monte toboggan service announces that it will be closed on December 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th, and January 1st, 2026, for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

