Heavy rain for tomorrow morning.

Forecasted period of heaviest precipitation, between 8-10 am Tuesday morning, periods of heavy rainfall expected over the south coast and mountainous areas, where an Orange warning is in place till midday.

Winds will also be strong tomorrow, which might cause some problems at the airport, along with poor visibility, but this might only be more in the morning. I know today the wind picked up in Caniço de Baixo, but not at the airport, so fingers crossed.

This front should move quickly out the way, with the late afternoon being much dryer.

Images from MeteoRAM on Facebook.

