Clocks Back – Just a reminderTobi Hughes24th October 20200 viewsMadeira News4 Comments0 views 1 Clocks back an hour tonight, I think the photo says it all, what an awful year for us all, and I worry about the coming months. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related