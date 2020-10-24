Passengers on the ship do not go ashore. Only 4 out of 31 and whose final landing is Madeira, will go out and await the PCR test result in confinement.

As for the others, who also carry a negative test, they won’t leave because they have been at sea for more than 72 hours.

However, at the request of all passengers, a private company is conducting PCR tests to present at the next port, in Barbados.

These are words from Paula Cabaço, from APRAM to journalists about what is the first stopover of a cruise in a Portuguese port.

From Jornal Madeira