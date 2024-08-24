IFCN is monitoring trails so they can be reopened

“The entire area up to Pico do Areeiro is intact.” Miguel Albuquerque says that several trails and walking routes will soon be reopened.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation is monitoring these sites to see if they can be reopened. However, the President of the Regional Government admitted that there is always the possibility of rocks falling.

From Diário Notícias

You can check which walks are open or closed on the link below .

Please note not all walks are listed as they only list the classified walks . If you do others levadas, walks or trails, and you see they are closed, don’t be idiots and pass the barriers, move on to somewhere else, and respect the rules.

https://ifcn.madeira.gov.pt/atividades-de-natureza/percursos-pedestres-recomendados/percursos-pedestres-recomendados.html

Like this: Like Loading...