The population of Fajã das Galinhas should be permanently relocated to another area

This is very sad news not only for the residents but also for the area itself.

Miguel Albuquerque states that the situation in Fajã das Galinhas is “very dangerous”, and the Regional Government intends to find a definitive solution for the 36 families who live there. The president of the Madeiran Executive thus confirms the news reported by DIÁRIO in the printed edition of Friday.

The solution involves rehousing in another area of ​​the parish. In the first phase, temporary rehousing will be carried out and then a permanent solution will be found.

As already reported, they will be permanently relocated to Sítio do Castelejo. The construction of the 30 terraced houses should begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed within a year and a half.

The President of the Regional Government speaks to the media at a press conference taking place at the facilities of the Regional Civil Protection Service.

During the conference, Albuquerque reported that around 5,000 hectares had been burned. There were some effects on the Laurissilva forest, but there was no change in its integrity.

From Diário Notícias

