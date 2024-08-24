Portuguese Navy soldier dies after falling in Porto Santo

A Portuguese Navy soldier died this morning after falling in Porto Santo, where he was on a mission. The Navy has already issued a note of condolence for the death of Corporal Hélder Monteiro Vieira.

Information about the case is scarce, but it is reported that the Corporal was on a mission at NRP Tejo, having suffered the fall on Thursday morning.

“To the military, we would like to express our gratitude for all the years of service and dedication provided, which will be remembered forever”, says the Portuguese Navy.

The NRP Tejo has been on a mission in the Madeira archipelago since August 9th, with a garrison of 20 soldiers.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...