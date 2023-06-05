LANDSLIDE CLOSES ROAD IN THE PARISH OF SANTO ANTÓNIO DA SERRA

There will be many landslides over the island in the next few days, so caution is needed everywhere.

A landslide closed the regional road that crosses the parish of Santo António da Serra, according to the Civil Protection Service of Machico, through its Facebook page.

The said service also reported, about an hour ago, that road traffic was affected, on the section of the Regional Road between Portela and Santo da Serra, due to “falling branches and infrastructure cable, which collapsed on the road”, by that “motorists were asked to be careful when driving on the roads”.

—-————-——————-——-——-——–—

Also the regional road between Terreiro da Luta and the Ecological Park is obstructed due to the fall of large rocks, it’s not known if these have been cleared yet.

