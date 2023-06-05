Bad weather already causes damage in Santa Cruz

Bad weather already causes damage in Santa CruzTobi Hughes·5th June 2023Madeira News Bad weather is already wreaking havoc in Santa Cruz. The images show some damage on Rua do Janeiro. The road was under construction, with traffic circulating in a conditioned way, and ended up collapsing with the force of the water. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related