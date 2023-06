Several tourists decided to defy the bad weather and disregard the warnings issued for Madeira.

According to a resident, several foreigners were seen today jumping the protective tapes in Fajã do Rodrigues, in São Vicente, risking their lives for a walk.

Even with a red warning for heavy rain, around 4 pm there were about a dozen rent-a-car cars at the access entrance.

From Diário Notícias

