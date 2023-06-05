It has already rained more than 100 liters per square meter in the mountains of Funchal

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The heavy and persistent rain accumulated throughout the afternoon today in the mountains of Funchal has already exceeded 100 liters per square meter (mm). Only this afternoon, until 6 pm, Chão do Areeiro recorded 117.0 mm/6h of total precipitation, and Pico Alto, 110.3 mm/6h, while Monte was less at  (99.2 mm /6h) 

In the case of Chão do Areeiro, the extreme accumulated in 6 hours almost doubles the base value in the criterion for issuing a red warning (60 mm/6h).

Until the last hour, here are the most significant precipitation extremes for the entire IPMA network in Madeira: 6.6 mm/10 minutes, in Monte; 19.0 mm/30 minutes (yellow), at Chão do Areeiro; 36.0 mm/1h (orange); 66.6 mm/2h and 88.2 mm/3h (red), in Pico Alto; 117.0 mm/6h (red), at Chão do Areeiro.

From Diário Notícias

