Couple assaults taxi driver and flees without paying for the trip in Funchal

A taxi driver was attacked on Tuesday night, on Avenida das Madalenas, in Santo António, and had to receive hospital treatment.

According to DIÁRIO, it all happened when the man was already finishing his workday, around 11 pm, and was getting ready to do his last job. The taxi driver was approached by a couple in their 30s, next to McDonald’s in Funchal, who asked him to go to Santo António.

At the time of making the payment, the couple started to argue, allegedly to distract the taxi driver, and when the taxi driver looked at the back seat to calm the mood, he was hit with an object on the head, and the customers got out of the taxi without paying. .

The victim was, however, rescued at the scene and transported by ambulance to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

