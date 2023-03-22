Three ships and a movement of more than 11,800 people in the Port of Funchal

The Port of Funchal now has three ships and more than 11,800 people.

A really beautiful sunny day for the passengers wifh clear blue skies, and a top temperature of 22°.

The ‘Iona’ arrived this morning, the ‘AIDAsol’ and the ‘Norwegian Sun’ docked yesterday and will stay until this afternoon, moving a total of 11,836 people, including passengers and crew, of which 8,637 are passengers, reveals the APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira also reveals that the Port of Funchal, in two days, yesterday and today, received five ships and a total of 16,489 people, of which 13,629 are passengers.

Like this: Like Loading...