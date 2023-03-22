Funchal Municipality promotes Food Trails Funchal – Showcooking Spring Meals

“The initiative will take place at Ludoteca de Santa Catarina at 10.30 am, resulting from a partnership between the Municipality and VegMadeira and is dedicated to the theme of Spring Meals”, reveals the municipality of Funchal through a press release.

Participation is free, but subject to registration as the number of places is limited due to space constraints. Registration can be done via email: foodtrailsfunchal@funchal.pt

The municipality recalls that Earth Hour, marked on the 25th, this year is dedicated to decarbonization through food production.

Similar to the objectives of Associação Natureza Portugal and Eat4change, organizers of Earth Hour, which warn of changing habits, this showcooking promotes the production, cooking and consumption of healthier and more sustainable food.

From Diário Notícias