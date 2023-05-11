Madeira airport with 10 canceled flights

It’s a great shame the Condor Dusseldorf flight that diverted to Porto Santo this evening, then decided to go back to Dusseldorf, when all other flights landed, totally no need to do that, or at least have another try at landing. I hope the passengers manage to get all they are entitled to for a very big let down.

Just be prepared for more wind tomorrow, its looking a little stronger than today now on wind guru, so there could be more problems. Keeping my fingers crossed as my brother is due to fly tomorrow back to the UK.

The wind remains relentless and for the fifth consecutive day continues to present constraints at Madeira Airport.

According to information available on the ANA Aeroportos website, up to 9.10 pm, 10 flights had been cancelled, five on Arrivals and another five on Departures.

On its website, the manager of Portuguese airports continues to present the following alert: “Weather forecasts point to a continuation of restrictions on departures and arrivals. Confirm the status of your flight before heading to the airport”.

During this Thursday, wind gusts of around 71 km/h were recorded in Santa Cruz/Airport.

Meanwhile, the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, has already made it known that he wants the process of revising the wind limits established at Madeira Airport to be resumed.

This idiot talks and talks, he also wants to spend 23 million on a tunnel under funchal, that will only take 10% of the traffic away from the center, do these people have any brains….??? On no he is best friends with AFA, enough said……

Like this: Like Loading...