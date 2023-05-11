EASYJET FLIGHT TO FUNCHAL CANCELED OUTRAGEOUS PASSENGERS

An easyJet flight, departing from Lisbon at 20:15, heading to Funchal, was canceled with passengers already at the boarding gate.

Outraged by this situation, some passengers expressed their revolt to JM, stressing that “once again the islanders are being harmed”.

They regret that unfortunately they only get information in the application and that there is only a flight guarantee “in two days, and on TAP, paid by the company”. However, easyJet “only offers one night stay, but there are no hotels available”.

Therefore, with luck, these passengers who were surprised today at Humberto Delgado Airport can continue their journey on the 13th, on a TAP flight, at 19:15.

