UNCONTROLLED CAR CRASHES INTO A WALL IN THE LIDO AREA AND INJURED THE DRIVER

A man was injured after suffering a somewhat unusual car accident at the Lido roundabout, in an area with a lot of people and many commercial establishments.

A man was hospitalized following a car accident at the Lido roundabout in Funchal. According to eyewitnesses, the out-of-control vehicle was reversing and traveled the entire street, climbing the roundabout in the middle, until it hit a wall near a well-known local restaurant.

The injuries were not more serious because the vehicle ended up immobilized next to the wall. A team from the Portuguese Red Cross was on site and provided pre-hospital assistance to the victim, then transporting him to the hospital. According to a hospital source, the injuries were not very serious for the situation that occurred.

The noise of the out-of-control car caused alarm among passers-by and visitors to that tourist area. The stairs next to the place give access to a well-known restaurant, but luckily no one was there at the time.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the accident.

