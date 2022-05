The Volunteer Firefighters of Calheta are fighting a bush and forest fire that is raging at this time of night on the slopes of the parish of Fajã da Ovelha.

Several means are mobilized in the place and the strong wind that is felt makes the work difficult.

14 crew and five vehicles are involved, in a fire that consumes only vegetation without approaching houses, at this moment, although close to regional road 223, which connects to Paul do Mar.

