Regional Government plans end of test or digital certificate for hospital visits

The Autonomous Region of Madeira should also determine the end of the measure that requires the presentation of a digital certificate or negative test to covid-19 for hospital visits.

The decision has not been taken, but Pedro Ramos admits that possibility as of the 15th of May, said the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, on the sidelines of the opening of the I Health Week in Santo António.

At the beginning of last week, the Directorate General for Health (DGS) had issued a new guideline determining that visits to hospitals were no longer subject to the presentation of a digital certificate or a negative test for covid-19. At the time, the Regional Government admitted studying the possibility of applying the same measure in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

