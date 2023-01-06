Transit from the East with the usual scenario

Let’s just talk about traffic. Going to Funchal from Caniço at 7. 30am I have never seen so much traffic, and this continues through to about 9.30am, the traffic is at a crawl all the way along the expressway, but at least its slow moving. If there is an accident then that’s a different story, then it’s at a stop start and very difficult.

OK so it’s the school run, and people going to wodk, but then add the thousands of tourists on the roads now as we have a totally new younger generation, who all hire cars, and it’s just clogging everything up.

Last night around 6pm, for the first time I saw something that made me realise that many more people are living to the east of Funchal, especially Garajau and Caniço.

As I was going out last night I drove up through Garajau to get on the expressway, and the amount of traffic coming down I had never seen before and as I entered the expressway, the other side the traffic was queuing for about 300 meters to exit at Garajau,causing a lot of congestion, and there was not accident, it was just traffic.

Traffic at this time of the morning, on working and school days like today, only from the eastern part of Madeira, namely on the Via Rapida and on the main accesses to the center of Funchal.

A scenario that is the same as so many days and that this Friday is no exception, but with the advantage, at this time, of not seeing any major difficulties beyond the normal congestion due to intense traffic.

