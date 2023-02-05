Why You Should Visit The Madeira Islands, AKA The ‘Canary Islands’ Of Portugal

Thanks to Sheldon James for sending me this link.

Everyone has heard of Spain’s picturesque Canary Islands – these are known as one of the great party destinations of Europe and home to some other-worldly landscapes (including those seen in the 1966 movie One Million Years BC). But Portugal has its Atlantic island destinations as well – most notably the stunning Azores. The Azores are one of two autonomous Portuguese regions – the second is Madeira.

Madeira is an archipelago found just under 250 miles north of the Canary Islands and 320 miles off the coast of mainland Africa. Madeira is a popular year-round resort and a great alternative to visiting the Canary Islands. The islands are known for their beaches, volcanic landscapes, flora, fauna, and pre-historic laurel forest.

Continue Reading Here

Like this: Like Loading...