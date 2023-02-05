Why You Should Visit The Madeira Islands, AKA The ‘Canary Islands’ Of Portugal

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

Thanks to Sheldon James for sending me this link.

Everyone has heard of Spain’s picturesque Canary Islands – these are known as one of the great party destinations of Europe and home to some other-worldly landscapes (including those seen in the 1966 movie One Million Years BC). But Portugal has its Atlantic island destinations as well – most notably the stunning Azores. The Azores are one of two autonomous Portuguese regions – the second is Madeira.

Madeira is an archipelago found just under 250 miles north of the Canary Islands and 320 miles off the coast of mainland Africa. Madeira is a popular year-round resort and a great alternative to visiting the Canary Islands. The islands are known for their beaches, volcanic landscapes, flora, fauna, and pre-historic laurel forest.

