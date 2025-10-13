PSD wins, CHEGA surprises and PS loses Ponta do Sol is the topic that makes the headlines in today’s DIÁRIO, one day after the local elections.
The morning paper paints a picture of what happened on election night: The ‘Funchal Sempre Melhor’ coalition wins all the council seats. The JPP and CHEGA make their debut in the capital’s city council. The PSD loses São Vicente to a far-right candidate. The Socialists hold on to Porto Moniz and Machico, but lose in the remaining municipalities. Incidents marred election day. Ricardo Franco is available to lead the PS.