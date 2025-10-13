PSD wins, CHEGA surprises and PS loses Ponta do Sol is the topic that makes the headlines in today’s DIÁRIO, one day after the local elections.

The morning paper paints a picture of what happened on election night: The ‘Funchal Sempre Melhor’ coalition wins all the council seats. The JPP and CHEGA make their debut in the capital’s city council. The PSD loses São Vicente to a far-right candidate. The Socialists hold on to Porto Moniz and Machico, but lose in the remaining municipalities. Incidents marred election day. Ricardo Franco is available to lead the PS.

From Diário Notícias

