It may snow in Madeira the next night and tomorrow morning, but only at the highest peaks, namely in Pico do Areeiro and Ruivo. At least it says the last update of the forecast made by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) about the weather in Madeira this Tuesday. “Showers, especially in the northern and highlands, and which may be snow above 1600 meters.

If confirmed, the snow will be reduced and limited only to the summits of the highest peaks, and should not reach areas such as Chão do Areeiro and Bica da Cana, where the minimum temperature expected for tomorrow is 2 degrees centigrade.

Is that how the sign with the altitude on looks at Pico do Areeiro????

Taken from Diário Notícias