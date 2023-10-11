Port of Funchal with two ships and more than 7 thousand people

The Port of Funchal today receives the ships ‘Iona’ and ‘Island Sky’, which bring on board a total of 5,411 passengers and 1,735 crew, reveals APRAM – Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The ‘Iona’, a P&O company ship, is the first British cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas, LNG. She came from Southampton, with 5319 passengers and 1658 crew.

It stays in Madeira for 11 hours and leaves at 4:30 pm, heading to Tenerife.

At the North pier of the Port of Funchal there is also the ‘Island Sky’ which arrived this morning from the island of Porto Santo, with 92 passengers and 77 crew.

The ship spends the night in Madeira and leaves tomorrow, at 12:30 pm, for the island of La Palma, Canary Islands.

From Diário Notícias

