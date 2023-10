The fire that broke out in Calheta remains active.

According to the Regional Civil Protection Service, the flames are currently being fought by 35 operatives from the Calheta Volunteer Fire Departments, Madeiran Volunteers, Santa Cruz Sappers, Funchal Sappers, the Helitransported Brigade and the Forestry Police.

Work continues to surround the fire and extinguish it, with the support of the helicopter and 10 vehicles.

From Diário Notícias

